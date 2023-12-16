SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While Great Bear Ski Valley’s planned Dec. 21 opening could be precarious because of the forecasted weather as of Dec. 16, Terry Peak in the northern Black Hills was open.

The Dec. 16 report said three chairlifts were open. Only Stewart Slope, Sunrise, Welcome and Upper Little Phil trails were open. That left at least 16 trails closed.

The snow depth was listed at 12 to 20 inches.

Great Bear officials told KELOLAND News that it planned to keep trying to make snow when the weather cooperated.