Terry Peak is officially open for business

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — Some good news for skiers and snowboarders. Terry Peak in Lead, South Dakota opened for business Wednesday morning.

While it might now be snowing in other parts of the state today, here at Terry Peak it’s a Winter Wonderland.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m out here with my friends. It’s a wonderful day, I didn’t think it was going to be snowing but here we are. Who woulda thought we’d be up at Terry Peak skiing right now with no snow,” John Hadlock said.

Due to the lack of snow, not all of the slopes are open today. But that’s not stopping these skiers and snowboarders.

“Rest of the day shredding, hanging out with my friends. We’ll eat some good lunch at the Stewart Lodge and that’s about that,” Hadlock said.

Tom Marsing, the General Manager for the resort, says visitors should follow the health guidelines posted throughout the facility. Which include, wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing.

“We think the biggest thing is with people coming this year is to remember that they can keep us open and they can also get us closed. So they know what’s going on, the virus is as lively around here as it is anywhere else,” Marsing said.

“As of right now, I don’t mind wearing a mask inside the lodge and whatnot. Out here, I don’t think it’s as big of a deal when it’s not as busy. However, if you are coming to ski, you might as well bring your mask and keep everybody else safe,” Hadlock said.

Marsing says he hopes to get the other slopes running soon, but in the meantime he is just happy to be open.

“It’s a slow day today but we think it’s going to be a lot busier by the time we hit Saturday,” Marsing said.