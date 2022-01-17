Terry Peak hopes to open more slopes with help from Mother Nature

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — Skiers and snowboarders took to the slopes today at Terry Peak. However, with the warm weather over the last couple of weeks, a lot of the slopes aren’t open.

Here at Terry Peak, only 9 slopes are open out of 29 right now. But that’s not stopping these skiers and snowboarders from hitting the slopes.

“I like the bunny hill because then I can go super fast,” Claysie Knuppe said.

Chelsea Dupre and her daughter Claysie Knuppe from Rapid City had the day off today and decided to come skiing. Dupre says with how warm the weather has been lately, she’s glad to see Terry Peak’s still open.

“So grateful that they are able to keep it open with the limited snow they’ve had. It doesn’t impact us that we can’t do all of the slopes so I know it’s probably a bummer for some more experienced skiers but this has been wonderful. And it’s great family memories to do an activity and get out and so something physical, it’s good,” Chelsea Dupre said.

Linda Derosier with the resort says while it may be great weather to ski in, it’s very difficult to make enough snow.

“But the snow that we have made is very durable in the warmer temperatures so that is what sets up our base so the runs that we do have open, have a very good coverage,” Linda Derosier, Terry Peak Ski Area, said.

Derosier is confident more slopes will open as Mother Nature allows.

“So one by one, we’re getting them open!” Derosier said.

Giving skiers and snowboarders, including Chelsea and Claysie, a chance to enjoy Terry Peak to the fullest.

Just like many other businesses across the state, Terry Peak is looking for more employees in almost all of its departments.