Terry Peak: ‘Almost’ open for business

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — Today’s snow has staff at Terry Peak excited. The skiing facility hopes to open soon especially with this year’s record number of season-passes.

Since November 1, retail shop supervisor Cheyenne Nelson has been preparing for opening day at Terry Peak.

“We still got some stuff to do. We still have to clean up in the rental shop area here and then in the gift shop just waiting for a few more things to come in but that’s pretty small compared to what people see when I first get started,” Nelson said.

Staff are also busy planning out their menus, and snow makers are rushing to get enough snow made in time.

“So there’s just been a lot of activities and preparations for the upcoming season,” Derosier said.

Linda Derosier says this year’s season pass sales have been through the roof.

“Which is great so I think that that was due to all the snow we got in October it got people fired up for the snow,” Derosier said.

“I think all over we are still preparing but if we had to open up tomorrow I would definitely be ready,” Nelson said.

Terry Peak will be tentatively open on December 6th and then permanently open on December 14.

Terry Peak is still hiring staff members such as lift operators, rental technicians, and food and beverage workers. You can apply on their website.