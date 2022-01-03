Termiblader, Snow Problemo, West River Shiver: New SDDOT snow plow winning names announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota snow plows have some new names.
In a news release, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the winning names from a “Name the Snowplow Contest” held in classrooms across the state. You can see the 12-winning names below.
Aberdeen Area: Blizzard of Oz by Jessica Wimer
Belle Fourche Area: Mr. Snow Jangles by Toni Brumbaugh
Custer Area: Snow Squatch by Karen Simon
Huron Area: Termiblader by Highmore-Harrold Elementary – 1st Grade Class
Mitchell Area: Highway Hero by Melissa Davis
Mobridge Area: Drift Dominator by Brandee Fjeldheim
Pierre Area: Snow Problemo by Mercy Howard
Rapid City Area: West River Shiver by Ann Eads
Sioux Falls Area: Quick Thaw McGraw by Linda Nassar
Watertown Area: Control/Salt/Delete by Russell Family
Winner Area: Plow Patrol by Caysen Newbold
Yankton Area: Thank Me Blader by Liz Franko
The SDDOT says the contest is “designed to engage people across the state with the SDDOT in a fun way while providing safety information to assist the traveling public during winter weather.”
You can see last year’s winners and photos of this year’s plows on the SDDOT website.