Termiblader, Snow Problemo, West River Shiver: New SDDOT snow plow winning names announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota snow plows have some new names. 

In a news release, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the winning names from a “Name the Snowplow Contest” held in classrooms across the state. You can see the 12-winning names below. 

Aberdeen Area:       Blizzard of Oz by Jessica Wimer
Belle Fourche Area: Mr. Snow Jangles by Toni Brumbaugh
Custer Area:             Snow Squatch by Karen Simon
Huron Area:             Termiblader by Highmore-Harrold Elementary – 1st Grade Class
Mitchell Area:           Highway Hero by Melissa Davis
Mobridge Area:        Drift Dominator by Brandee Fjeldheim
Pierre Area:              Snow Problemo by Mercy Howard
Rapid City Area:      West River Shiver by Ann Eads
Sioux Falls Area:      Quick Thaw McGraw by Linda Nassar
Watertown Area:     Control/Salt/Delete by Russell Family
Winner Area:           Plow Patrol by Caysen Newbold
Yankton Area:          Thank Me Blader by Liz Franko

The SDDOT says the contest is “designed to engage people across the state with the SDDOT in a fun way while providing safety information to assist the traveling public during winter weather.” 

You can see last year’s winners and photos of this year’s plows on the SDDOT website. 

