UPDATED 9:25 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As darkness falls across the area, the crowd has moved off of 14th Street and into the downtown area again.

Police have set up a command center outside of the Washington Pavilion.

A vehicle has apparently hit motorcycle on Main Avenue near the intersection of 12th Street. The driver was walking shortly after the crash.

There is a news conference scheduled for 10 p.m. about the developments this evening. We’ll have coverage of that as it happens.

Police near the Minnehaha County admin buidling.

UPDATED 9:19 p.m.

The crowd is now moving towards Minnesota Ave.

It was also reported earlier that tear gas was used, but it is now being reported as some type of smoke not tear gas.

UPDATED 9:13 p.m.

There are now only two protestors remaining in the street.

People remain on the sidewalks.

UPDATED 9:10 p.m.

A Minnehaha County Sheriff’s van just came on the scene of the protest.

UPDATED 9:00 p.m.

Smoke was used by the police after protesters blocked traffic.

Zip ties have also been taken out and used by the police.

Protest in downtown Sioux Falls.

Protest in downtown Sioux Falls.

Protest in downtown Sioux Falls.

Protest in downtown Sioux Falls.

Protest in downtown Sioux Falls.

Protest in downtown Sioux Falls.

Protest in downtown Sioux Falls.

Protest in downtown Sioux Falls.

Protest in downtown Sioux Falls.

Lt. Siebenborn is asking protestors to disperse.

Protest in downtown Sioux Falls.

Protest in downtown Sioux Falls.

Protest in downtown Sioux Falls.

Protest in downtown Sioux Falls.

Protest in downtown Sioux Falls.



KELOLAND News reported Kelli Volk confirmed one arrest so far.

Tensions escalated at a pro-abortion rights protest in downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday.

After marching on Philips Ave, protesters moved to 14th Street and blocked the road.

Police officers used smoke to disperse protestors.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News online and on-air for more details as they become available.