SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken's Events Campus Study Group launched a public survey to hear input from the community on the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The short survey asks for input on the current status of the PREMIER Center campus, and it's looking for feedback on potential improvements.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Campus includes the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls Convention Center, Arena, Sioux Falls Stadium, Howard Wood Field, and Sheraton Hotel.

Once they survey is taken, the respondent will be entered into a drawing to win a $25 gift card.

"The public plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the events campus," group co-chair, Dan Statema said. "As the group digs into financials, feasibility studies, and economic impact numbers, we also have a desire to hear what the people of Sioux Falls like about the campus and what they think its future should look like."

The survey closes on June 17, and results will be presented at the study group's June 24 meeting.