SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls mayor says the city can’t curb crime on its own.

Here’s a look at the number of cases where guns were involved in some way.

The records show crimes such as murders and robberies, but also mental health calls and cases where the weapon turns out to be a BB or pellet gun.

The numbers show an increase year after year since 2018.

We did the math, and found out we’re averaging a couple more cases involving guns per month this year than last year.

KELOLAND News has also reported on five officer involved shootings in Sioux Falls since the start of the year.

Last year, we reported on one in the city.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says public safety continues to be one his top priorities.

“I think the challenge that we’re hearing more, seeing more gun violence. More people with guns, more people willing to use guns,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

But cutting down on gun violence doesn’t just fall on the city.

The mayor points to a murder that happened Monday.

Court documents say 38-year-old Darrian Johnson shot 26-year-old Kaisean Tyler multiple times in a Sioux Falls apartment building.

“The gentleman who’s the suspect, last year was sentenced to a multi-year jail sentence, was out on parole in less than a year, got a gun illegally, and used it. He’s someone we’ve arrested multiple times. So when people say, ‘Mayor, what are you doing about crime?’ I say well we’ve arrested this guy multiple times,” TenHaken said.

While TenHaken says the city has made investments in public safety, it will take work from its partners, including at the state level, to come up with a solution.

“We’ve got some holes we need to fix in the justice system, with corrections, with the parole process,” TenHaken said.

Volk: What’s your message to the community?

TenHaken: My message is Sioux Falls is a very safe community. It’s still a very safe community.

TenHaken says recently, leaders in Pennington and Minnehaha Counties have been having discussions about public safety challenges.

They plan to have a meeting with the state to talk about the issues.