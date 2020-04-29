TenHaken shares thoughts on state’s ‘Back to Normal Plan’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced the state’s “Back to Normal Plan” on Tuesday. Among other details, it encourages businesses to start having employees return to their workplace and for restaurants and bars to once again operate in a way that permits what the state calls “reasonable physical distancing.”

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says that “normal” won’t be what it once was. He also says that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all plan.

“I appreciate some of the guidance that came out of Pierre today, which is trying to get businesses and communities back to some semblance of normalcy,” TenHaken said. “But that’s going to look different for every community.”

“Know that we’re going to allow restaurants and gatherings of individuals, as long as they continue to practice physical distancing, and they have a rigorous sanitation protocol that they follow,” Noem said.

TenHaken says that there is one thing that can’t happen in Sioux Falls right now.

“You know, there’s really only one thing, Dan, and there’s a handful of businesses, business categories, bars, restaurants, casinos, coffee shops, that have a 10 patron limit,” TenHaken said. “That’s on the ordinance right now. That’s really the only thing that’s different.”

Last week the Sioux Falls City Council extended this ordinance which can penalize business owners or managers if they don’t implement policies that limit the number of non-employees to 10.

“It’s still in effect through May 15, our Council has a first reading of that that they’ll hear again on May 5th to consider extending it,” TenHaken said. “But my gut tells me, just in the last two hours that there’ll be some changes to that that our Council likes to see and quite honestly I think that I’d like to see based on what we’re seeing with our projections and with our curve here in the city of Sioux Falls.”

TenHaken says the message to practice social distancing continues, and he for one will still wear a mask if making a trip to the store.

“That’s my encouragement to people on the mask-wearing: if it’s not a big inconvenience, continue to do that, because it’s the neighborly thing to do right now during this time that we’re in,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken says new data on a flattened curve is going to be released on Thursday for Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.