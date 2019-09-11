TenHaken: No deaths in early reports, but ‘severe damage’ to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stopped by the KELO-TV studio Wednesday morning to give a report on conditions throughout the city.

Mayor TenHaken said the emergency center with the City of Sioux Falls was setup by 1 a.m. He said the center is working with multiple government agencies, within the city and county.

He called Sioux Falls a “resilient city.” He added there’s been injuries but he’s thankful there’s been no deaths reported by 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The no travel advisory in the city will be lifted at 8 a.m. Sioux Falls police stressed people should use caution as debris and other road hazards may still be on the roads.

Schools in the Sioux Falls area will have delayed starts. The Sioux Falls Public Schools will start two hours late. Buses will run normal routes, just two hours later. Schools with delayed starts include Sioux Falls Catholic, Sioux Falls Christian and Sioux Falls Lutheran.

TenHaken noted there was a “breach in protocol” when it came to sounding the tornado sirens within the city limits. He said the city will be looking into what exactly happened.

Weather experts have noted tornado sirens are meant to be heard for people outside, not to alert people already inside.



The next city briefing on the storm will be 10:30 a.m. KELOLAND News will have complete coverage of storm damage throughout the day on-air and online.

