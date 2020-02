SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mayor Paul TenHaken plans to add some Sioux Falls insight to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The mayor’s office announced TenHaken accepted an appointment from EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to serve on the agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee, which provides advice and recommendations to the EPA for stronger partnerships with local governments. The LGAC started in 1993.

TenHaken’s appointment begins immediately and the term ends in December 2021.