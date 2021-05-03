TenHaken discusses Neighborhood Revitalization Division

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken gave his State of the City address Monday afternoon which included an effort beginning in less than a month; the Neighborhood Revitalization Division starts on June 1. Matt Tobias, development services manager with the City of Sioux Falls, will be leading the division.

“It’s basically taking a lot of the different departments who are all doing revitalization projects right now, kind of bringing those together and having one main focus,” Tobias said. “So one of the big things we’re going to bring into the revitalization team is the code team: the code enforcement side.”

“Starting June 1 the Neighborhood Revitalization Division will launch as a team focused on working side by side with neighborhood residents to address property concerns and to rehabilitate aging properties,” TenHaken said.

The work isn’t new.

“While our city team currently provides this role, the new division aims to be more efficient, more customer-friendly,” TenHaken said.

Tobias envisions the neighborhood revitalization division as including three components: housing, code and neighborhood development.

“We’ll be kind of making sure our code is in check in these neighborhoods first, then we’re going to be looking for the revitalization piece,” Tobias said. “Where are there empty houses? Where are there, some land that we can actually look for redevelopment.”