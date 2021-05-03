TenHaken discusses construction, charity, dispatch center, housing in State of the City address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2020 brought all kinds of challenges, but Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said in his State of the City address on Monday afternoon that there was a silver lining… or an orange one.

“The official flower of Sioux Falls was in full bloom in 2020 with orange traffic cones and barriers making a busy road construction season,” TenHaken said. “In total Sioux Falls constructed, repaired and rehabilitated 55 miles of roadway, the most in recent years.”

The mayor also said the city retired more than $25 million in debt. Another figure in the millions came in the form of giving back.

“Most importantly during the past year, Sioux Falls residents took care of each other,” TenHaken said. “The generosity of Sioux Falls came through. Our community raised $3.4 million, which included a $1 million contribution from the City to support more than 4700 residents at risk of eviction due to unemployment with housing costs during the pandemic.”

Perhaps the dominant theme TenHaken’s address was what is coming soon, including a future public safety training center.

“It will also create a state-of-the-art 911 Metro dispatch center that, quite honestly, is years overdue,” TenHaken said. “We plan to break ground this fall, with a target date to open the campus in fall of 2023.”

Housing received the mayor’s attention, too. He says anticipated population growth means that from 2020 to 2025, “at least 7,000” more homes are needed.

“We must continue to have a multi-faceted and multi-party effort for the holistic long-term plan to develop a safe, affordable and most of all available housing,” TenHaken said.