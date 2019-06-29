TenHaken discusses 2020-2024 capital program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has announced his 2020-2024 capital program, and it includes $30 million more money for roads.To put this into perspective, according to a letter from the mayor to the City Council posted on the city’s website, $1 million could be put toward one of these four efforts: “10 blocks of asphalt full reconstruction with base stabilization on streets rated very poor,” “28.5 blocks of thick overlay or full depth replacement on poorly rated roads,” “50 blocks of thin overlay for good pavement conditions” and “333 blocks of residential streets rated very good but in need of new surface as maintenance.”

We’ve all seen the problem areas on Sioux Falls streets. Work is happening, though.

“I think 12th Street is okay, that’s the one I’m mainly on,” driver T.J. Aulner said. “Minnesota needs some work, but I know that they’re working on that.”

“I’ve been traveling out of town for a couple of weeks, and I got back, and I’ve noticed that some of the potholes I’ve been dodging for a while are getting addressed,” driver Terry Garner said.

TenHaken wants 80 percent of available money to go “to highway and street projects.”

“It’s a big number allocated to public works, the biggest we’ve seen in over a decade at putting towards this, but to be honest Dan, we got a little catch-up work to do,” TenHaken said. “I mean some of our roads have been a little neglected at the expense of some other initiatives, and so I’m kind of swinging the pendulum back.”

He says no other issue comes up as often as road improvements.

“Hands down it’s the number one issue that I hear about, that I see and that I feel,” TenHaken said. “And infrastructure, strong infrastructure, strong roads, are what people see when they visit our city, it’s what they experience, it’s what our citizens are asking for.”

The proposed capital program features a roughly $28 million increase. But, the mayor says, that doesn’t mean more taxes.

“There’s no increase in taxes, there’s no new tax we’re doing for this, we’re simply kind of reshuffling the chairs on the deck,” TenHaken said.

The mayor says he will address the City Council about the capital program on Aug. 5.