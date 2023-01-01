SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we turn the page from 2022 to 2023, Sioux Falls saw more people moving to town; however, that’s been met with its challenges, according to Mayor Paul Tenhaken.

“$1.9ish billion in building permits we’re going to hit this year. Probably added another 7,000 people to the community, so trying to sustain and keep up with the demands of that growth in 2022 has been challenging,” Tenhaken said.

He says some of those challenges include housing, crime, workforce shortages and inflation.

“For me, the big theme of 2022 was how do we continue to keep this community safe, livable, affordable, walkable as we grow at this historic pace,” Tenhaken said.

After being re-elected for a second term in April, Tenhaken says there are some things that are on the front burner for 2023.

“Crime — how do we keep the community safe and continue to focus on public safety? Second, being infrastructure. How are we going to deliver services to more people in this community through wastewater expansion? We’ve got big projects like the diverging diamond project, 41st and I-29, which will wrap up this year. Public safety training facility is going to open this year. We have a wastewater treatment expansion which is not a super exciting topic, but that progress is going to continue this year,” he said.

Housing is another challenge Tenhaken says he continues to see.

“We permitted more housing units this year than we ever have in the history of the city by far, so we’re trying to keep up and keep those housing units as affordable as possible,” he said.

Tenhaken also brings up the issue of inflation and how it affects big projects in the city.

“We’re trying to deliver services. Build more parks, add more streets, treat more wastewater, in a time when doing all that is way more expensive than it’s ever been before. So that’s going to be a theme in the next year ahead is really smart fiscal management, smart fiscal responsibility with our limited, you know, low tax climate that we’re in and trying to deliver services to more people than we’ve ever had to before,” he said.

If you would like to see Mayor Tenhaken’s proposed budget for 2023, you can find it here.