TenHaken calls for more volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Mayor of Sioux Falls is calling on people to volunteer to help with the cleanup after three tornadoes and storms hammered the city.

“I need people to step up to help the city,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said during Thursday morning’s media briefing.

TenHaken announced the 211 Helpline, which is spearheading volunteer requests and sending volunteers where to go, received around 500 calls on Wednesday. Of those calls, 230 people were requesting volunteer help, while 131 people were offering to volunteer and help.

To sign-up, people can dial 2-1-1.

He said he wanted to “flip the script.”

During Thursday’s briefing, the mayor also requested the public to report any damage from the storms, whether people need assistance or not. The city is creating a spreadsheet of all the damage in the city to help accurate total numbers. To fill out a report, the city has an option on the City App or a seperate webpage setup.