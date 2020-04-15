TenHaken appears on CBS This Morning, calls for more mitigation measures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls continues to emerge one of the nation’s top hot spots for COVID-19 cases, more national media attention has followed.

On Wednesday morning, CBS This Morning Lead National Correspondent David Begnaud interviewed Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken about the growing COVID-19 cases and the debate with Gov. Kristi Noem over a “stay at home” order. You can see the clip in the video below.

“The growth that we’ve seen in our COVID cases, really in the last week, has been a bit staggering,” TenHaken said in the interview. “We’re doubling and we’ve been doubling every four days for the last 18 days.”

TenHaken said he would rather be “chastised for being over-cautious” than chastised for not acting enough.

TenHaken also appeared on CNN’s show hosted by Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night.

There are 545 COVID-19 cases related to Smithfield Foods. According to data collected by the New York Times, that puts Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls as the second-largest hot spot behind the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, which is docked in Guam.

TenHaken has asked for a “stay at home” order from Gov. Noem for Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. Noem said Tuesday she did not believe the order was appropriate at this time. Noem has asked people older than 65 and people with chronic health conditions in both Minnehaha and Lincoln County to stay home.

