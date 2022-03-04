RAPID CITY, S.D. — A man accused in state court of killing an elderly Rapid City woman has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

Judge Jeffrey Viken gave James Jumping Eagle the maximum sentence for the felony in court Thursday. The 46-year-old Jumping Eagle will get 377 days credit for time served and will be on federal supervision for five years upon his release.

Jumping Eagle also faces state charges in the death of 82-year-old Reta McGovern. She was found dead in her home Feb. 10, 2021.