SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he is making a “Special Announcement” on Monday.

It will be at 2 p.m. on the Bike Trail at the 8th Street Bridge.

TenHaken in his first term as mayor and has yet to announce his intentions about reelection.

His position, as well as four seats on the city council, are up for grabs on April 12, 2022.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella will be at the event; hear what the mayor had to say, later today on KELOLAND News.