RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a weekend burglary.

Authorities say officers were called to a store on Jackson Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police arriving on the scene found several items were taken from the store.

After looking at the security video, officers learned that 3 teenage boys wearing black clothes were involved. The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information or know who the suspects are, you are asked to call 605-394-4134.