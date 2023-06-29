SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is taking teenagers on a culinary adventure.

Kids are exploring the flavors of the world without leaving Sioux Falls. Chefs Michael Charpentier and Lizzie Stewart are leading a four-day teen camp at Plum’s Cooking Company.

“They’ve been incredibly receptive and it’s encouraging, gives me hope for the future of our society (laugh),” chef Michael Charpentier said.

“Just seeing them all be individually creative has been probably my favorite part,” chef Lizzie Stewart said.

Students have prepared dishes from Latin America, Europe, and Asia, and closed camp with sushi.

“We need rice, we need sauce, and then we need some sort of filling and that’s pretty much it at its most basic,” Charpentier said.

“It’s not difficult. We might have one bad roll, but we just keep rolling on and we get there,” Stewart said.

“I love sushi. I was looking forward to this the whole week,” 17-year-old student Eva Knudtson said.

Knudtson is attending camp for a second time.

“My family likes to make a lot of homemade dinners most nights, and so cooking has been something that we do in our family, and so my parents wanted me and my sister to learn how to do it and learn some new skills,” Knudtson said.

And she’s managed to sharpen at least one skill this week.

“Definitely chopping. I don’t do a lot of that at my house, so being able to chop is something that I’ve gotten better at just in a couple days,” Knudtson said.

After four days of preparing and sampling food, Stewart hopes the students walk away with more than a stomach full of sushi.

“Looking at recipes and having to do things very perfect and I think, especially for children, it’s just really nice to let that go and just trust your intuitions and learn how to balance those flavors without feeling like you have to have that recipe, so just exploring that and giving them confidence to do that for their friends and family,” Stewart said.

Plum’s Cooking Company will host a teen camp focused on baking beginning Monday, July 17th.