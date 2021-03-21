Teen’s “Cozys for the Cure” raises more than $120,000 to fight breast cancer

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) – Jordan Philips started sewing at age 5. Now at 17, it takes her just minutes to make a coffee cup sleeve at her workspace in her family’s basement in Aberdeen.

“I started out as a little project when my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer,” 17-year-old Jordan Phillips said.

Her mother Nicole got the news in 2015.

“Jordan came to us right after the diagnosis and a lot of the preliminary exams and she said to me, ‘Mom, I really have this idea. I want to sew. I want to raise money for women with breast cancer.’ My reaction was like, ‘Oh, honey. That’s great, but I can’t help you. I have nothing left to give. We are tapped out physically and emotionally. So that’s a sweet idea, but you’re going to have to do it on your own,'” Jordan’s mom Nicole Phillips said.

That’s exactly what Jordan did.

“My dad’s a basketball coach, so sitting on the sidelines for me is a little bit stressful. I struggle with that sometimes, and so watching my mom go through cancer I just felt like to needed to — I wanted to take the pain away from her in some sort of way and I knew I couldn’t do that, but I knew I could show support,” Phillips said.

A sixth grader living in Ohio at the time, Jordan set a goal of raising $300.

She surpassed that goal right away.

The project grew so much, a charitable LLC called “Cozys for the Cure” was established, and Walmart even sold the cozys for a time.

Today, Jordan has raised more than $120,000 for Susan G. Komen.

“When I think of Jordan and the way she just used that anxious energy and that fear and she just chose to turn it into something helpful for other people, it’s breathtaking,” Nicole Phillips said.

Jordan’s mother is now cancer free, but she knows breast cancer is much bigger than her own family.

“Being able to see the long term impact on families affected by breast cancer and the fact that every single day there’s another family that has to deal with a breast cancer diagnosis really helped me to realize exactly how important this project was,” Phillips said.

That’s why you can still find her sewing these cozys for the cure today.

Jordan has a “cozy tribe” which is a group that helps when there is a lot of orders.

The coffee clup sleeves were mass produced when Walmart picked them up.

You can order one from Jordan’s website here.