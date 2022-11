RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Two teenage boys were arrested after a weekend crime spree.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened Saturday morning.

A drive-by shooting took place in the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley around 2 a.m.

No one was hurt in the shooting. However, bullets broke two windows and were found stuck in parts of the home.

The boys are also accused of driving a stolen car from Wyoming, having a stolen gun, and other potential crimes.