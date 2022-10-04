SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two teenagers have admitted to starting several fires in Brookings recently, according to police.

Brookings Fire Department and Police responded to a fire Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of 2nd Street, where they found a shed on fire next to a mobile home. The police department says the fire spread to the home, causing significant damage. The extreme heat, coupled with high wind, led to heat damage to several surrounding homes, authorities say.

According to a news release sent from police on Monday, the boys confessed to lighting that fire.

Due to the ages of the suspects, names will not be released. Police say charges are pending in juvenile court for reckless burning.