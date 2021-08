MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Police say a shooting sent a 15-year old girl to the hospital with a head wound.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Duff Street, in the central part of Mitchell. Investigators say another juvenile was the one who pulled the trigger and the weapon was stolen from a car.

Police do not have an update on the victim’s condition.

They do not expect to release any additional details because the case involves juveniles.