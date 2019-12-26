Teenager names released in fatal Marshall County crash

VEBLEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released the names of two teenagers who died in a fatal crash in Marshall County Monday.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Bishop Swallow, 18, of Nemo, and Samantha Shortman 17, of Rosholt, died when the car lost control on a gravel road, went into the ditch and hit a tree. Shortman, who was the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Swallow, the driver, died while being flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Both were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.