Teenager names released in fatal Marshall County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Marshall County

VEBLEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released the names of two teenagers who died in a fatal crash in Marshall County Monday.  

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Bishop Swallow, 18, of Nemo, and Samantha Shortman 17, of Rosholt, died when the car lost control on a gravel road, went into the ditch and hit a tree. Shortman, who was the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Swallow, the driver, died while being flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. 

Both were wearing seat belts. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests