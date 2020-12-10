Teenager killed in Wednesday night shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A teenager is dead after a shooting in Sioux Falls.

Police responded to the 900 block of North Cleveland Avenue shortly before 11:00 p.m. and found a 16-year-old on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Authorities say the victim is Ephraim Shulue.

The 16-year-old found lying on the ground was taken to a hospital.

“Around 11:25 last night, about a half an hour or 35 minutes after service that person was pronounced deceased from what appears to be gunshot wounds at this time, but we don’t have an autopsy,” Sioux Falls Police Department Lt. Terrance Matia said.

Lt. Terrence Matia says that’s scheduled for Friday.

Multiple shots were fired, but Matia couldn’t confirm how many.

“Right now we’re developing persons of interest who we believe are involved. As we’re investigating this more information will be released because as always we’ll want the public’s help with that as well,” Matia said.

Matia says there are many security cameras in the area.

“We’re still looking for some video footage. Obviously, that’s always a benefit to us in an investigation and helps things move more expeditiously, so once we have that we’ll hopefully come to a positive conclusion,” Matia said.

If you have any information about the shooting call police or Crime Stoppers.

This is the second fatal shooting of a teen in Sioux Falls in less than a month and a half.

18-year-old Venance Kitungano was shot on Halloween and later died of his injuries.

Police say he was an innocent bystander.

