WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old Watertown man is facing a rape charge.

Joram Hernandez Gonzalez

Joram Hernandez Gonzalez was arrested earlier this month. According to online court records, the victim was under the age of 13. Online records also show that Hernandez Gonzalez is out of custody on a $25,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September 5.