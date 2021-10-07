Teen to be tried as adult in downtown Sioux City killing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A judge has denied a 17-year-old’s request to be tried as a juvenile in the fatal shooting of man in downtown Sioux City.

Dwight Evans will be tried as an adult on charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and two drug counts. Evans pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this year. Prosecutors say Evans shot and killed 22-year-old Martez Harrison, of Sioux City, on May 1 following Harrison’s fight with Evans’ friend, 20-year-old Lawrence Canady.

Police say the fight occurred after Canady attacked Harrison’s girlfriend. Canady also has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and serious assault.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 