Teen Speaks After ATM Robbery

We're hearing from a teenager who says he was robbed at an ATM last Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Sioux Falls police told us they were investigating an armed robbery at Wells Fargo bank on Louise Avenue, south of Interstate 229.

KELOLAND News sat down with the teenager who is hoping his story makes others more aware of their surroundings.

Tyler Brauner says he was at the Wells Fargo ATM near 69th and Louise Wednesday night when two men pulled up behind his car.

He says the passenger of the car got out and held a gun to his side and took his money and tried to take his wallet before getting back in the car and driving away.

Brauner says he didn't know what to do after they left.

"I just stood there in shock for a few minutes, not doing anything because I didn't want to do anything and have it go any farther with them. I just waited for them to leave and my parents called the police and we went from there," Tyler Brauner said.

Brauner says that he's grateful the situation didn't escalate.