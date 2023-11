BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — A Box Elder teen is now on probation for stabbing and nearly killing a man back in August of 2021.

A circuit court judge sentenced now 18-year-old Mark Hickey to 8 years of probation.

As long as Hickey follows all of the terms of his probation he won’t have to serve any time in the state penitentiary.

Hickey, who was 16 at the time of the stabbing, said he was using substances before the assault and claims he does not remember the crime.