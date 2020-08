RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Several agencies in Pennington County helped to rescue a teen who fell from a ledge last night at Falling Rock along Highway 44.

When crews arrived, they found the teen about 100 feet from the top. Authorities had to get through a steep slope between rock outcroppings to reach the teen.

Crews were able to rescue him after an hour.

He was flown to Monument Health for treatment.