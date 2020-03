PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City teenager was badly injured in a fall while hiking with friends west of Rapid City around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a 16-year-old boy was hiking near Falling Rock when he reportedly lost his footing on loose rocks and fell 150 feet.

Life Flight responded, but an ambulance crew took him to the Rapid City hospital. His condition isn’t known at this time.