Teen mental health during the pandemic

Laura Meile is a counselor at Washington High School in Sioux Falls. She’s here with some advice on what signs to look for that could signal a teen who is having trouble coping with all the changes we have had to endure over the past year.

Resources for parents/students:

211 helpline -offers a variety of resources for families from mental health support to financial assistance

School counselor/ school social worker- we can help connect student and families with outside agencies for counseling services.