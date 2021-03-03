Teen mental health during the pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Laura Meile is a counselor at Washington High School in Sioux Falls. She’s here with some advice on what signs to look for that could signal a teen who is having trouble coping with all the changes we have had to endure over the past year.

Resources for parents/students:

211 helpline -offers a variety of resources for families from mental health support to financial assistance

School counselor/ school social worker- we can help connect student and families with outside agencies for counseling services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 