SUMMERSET, SD (KELO) — A teenager has died in a weekend crash on Interstate 90 in Meade County, in western South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says a semi merging into traffic near Summerset Saturday afternoon was struck by an SUV, which became lodged under the rear of the semi’s trailer.

The 16-year-old boy driving the SUV died at the scene.

His passenger, a 17-year-old girl, has life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.