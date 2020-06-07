Teen drowns in Le Mars area pond

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — A 13-year-old boy has died in an apparent drowning in northwest Iowa.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday of a missing 13-year-old who was last seen in a pond at 20384 K-49, just south of Le Mars.

According to authorities, the teen was swimming out to a platform with a friend when he went under.

A search team using sonar responded to the scene. They found the boy in about 15-feet of water. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.