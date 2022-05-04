SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s youngest drivers are having to wait to take Driver’s Ed in Sioux Falls, or go without the class.

Community Education is seeing so many kids register for the program that it is limiting who is eligible.

To qualify for this summer’s classes, students must be entering grades 10th through 12th for the upcoming school year, and be enrolled at one of the four high schools.

Seniors who are graduating later this month are not eligible, and neither are incoming 8th and 9th graders.

The lack of openings may force some teens to drive with an instruction permit for nearly 100 days longer.

It may also lead to more kids taking behind-the-wheel driver tests.

