HAYTI, S.D. (KELO) — The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a car in a lake near Hayti.

Authorities say a passerby called in the crash around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

They reported that a vehicle had gone off the road, dropped off a small embankment, and was partially submerged in a lake.

While first responders were on their way to the scene, they learned that the crash happened Sunday night and that no one was inside the car.

The teen driver was charged with failure to report a crash and reckless driving.