CLARK, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Clark say a teenage boy has been arrested in connection to recent burglaries.

Officials say he was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the suspect was able to get into Hooker’s Bait and Tackle and the Big C Travel Plaza early Monday morning. He tried to get into other businesses but was unsuccessful.

The teenage boy is charged with Burglary, Theft and Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Clark Police say more charges are pending.