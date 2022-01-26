Teen arrested for having loaded gun at high school game

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County say a 19-year-old has been arrested after he brought a loaded weapon to a school event.

Four people who smelled of alcohol showed up to a Douglas High School basketball game on Tuesday, January 25. Officials say a school resource officer (SRO) was notified and the Box Elder Police Department was called.

The SRO determined that two of the individuals who had consumed alcohol were underage. One of the teens, 19-year-old Xavier Big Crow was also found to be in possession of a loaded firearm tucked into his waistband.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that none of the individuals involved in the incident were Douglas students.

“Our law enforcement professionals and area school districts work together quickly to identify and resolve issues that has the potential to jeopardize the safety of our students, staff and fans,” Captain Tony Harrison said in a press release. “Schools are safer when everyone works together to address challenges in our schools. We applaud the Douglas staff who recognized an issue and brought it to the School Resource Officers’ attention.”

