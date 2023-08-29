RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says a Middle and Elementary School in the Rapid City Area School District went into secure status Monday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened just after 1:30 p.m. East Middle and Valley View Elementary were in secure status for around 30 minutes.

Authorities say a school resource officer at East Middle School was told that a student brought a knife to school.

A teenage boy was arrested. He’s charged with aggravated assault, disturbance of a school and possession of a weapon at school.