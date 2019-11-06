Technology drive benefiting local nonprofits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship is hosting its first-ever technology drive.

From now until December, Zeal is asking for your help in donating tech you might not be using anymore so that it can go to a good cause.

Usually, Feeding South Dakota’s main goal is keeping their food pantry stocked. For the next month and a half, they’re looking for something with some extra ‘byte.’

“It’s really hard for us to go out and purchase equipment because it can be kind of spendy,” Development Director for Feeding South Dakota Christina Oey said.

They are one out of 12 nonprofits that will receive new tech thanks to Zeal’s ‘Re:Boot tech drive.’ From now till December 20th, you can stop in and donate your older technology.

“The folks over at SEAM are going to take all of the units that we – are donated to us and wipe those systems clean,” Executive Director of Zeal Brienne Maner said.

That way they’re just like new for their new home.

“We also want to make sure that we’re within 5 to 7 years old. Just to make sure that, again, there’s a little bit of longevity,” Maner said.

They’re asking for 200 items to be donated; Specifically, Laptops, Desktop computers, or tablets.

“It’s going to help us when we work with our guests. It’s going to help us when we do distributions and so on,” Oey said.

“We just want to make sure that all of these different entities have that technology at their fingertips; Whether that’s to help educate folks, if it’s to handle their quick books, go on social media and promote their events,” Maner said.

“We have our mobile distributions; If we get some equipment that will help us, we can check-in guests quicker because we’ll have the right technology to do so,” Oey said.

If you decide to donate, disconnecting from your old device could help create new ones elsewhere.

“Nonprofits really need those. It’ll help us be more efficient, it’ll help us in our mission, and so it really shows they understand the needs of nonprofits,” Oey said.

You can stop in at Zeal on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays to make a donation. They plan to distribute the systems at the beginning of 2020.

You can find a list of times to stop by and nonprofits benefiting at Zeal’s website.