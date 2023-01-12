SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Last week’s snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow in Sioux Falls. That caused travel troubles for just about everyone. While some chose to stay home, that wasn’t an option for some people.

City plows have been working long hours ever since a snowstorm moved through the area last week.

Some roads were impassable due to the amount of snow.

“I will tell you a snow storm is kind of a nightmare for a dialysis nurse, we start days early, worrying about how we are going to get our patients there,” director of dialysis, Avera, Kim Kock said. “Our patients receive life sustaining treatment so we need them to get there, so as the storm came and things got worse, it’s like ‘ok we have to do something.'”

That’s when a call went out to the city.

“We got contacted to clear some roads for patients that needed to go in for dialysis,” street operations manager, Dustin Hansen said. “We just needed to know the addresses, the streets, we could have our logistics team look that up and say we have a plow close here, even though they are on their emergency route, we pull them off to get those streets cleared.”

Those plows cleared the path for a Sioux Area Metro paratransit bus so they could get to the patients.

“We received a call from Avera asking if we could help them get their patients to and from dialysis, and we had about 75% of our rides canceled for the day, so we were able to do that,” paratransit manager, Sioux Area Metro, Tierza Lanham said.

“We had about ten that we hauled that day and got them in for their dialysis, patients were very appreciative,” Kock said.

Showing that working together, even in the worst of conditions, can make a difference.

“They helped us, they knew where they needed to go, cleared the roads, got those patients in that needed to come in for dialysis, so it was really a great partnership,” Kock said.

Kock says she is also appreciative of the work firefighters did to help clear sidewalks so they could get to those using a wheelchair.