Teams preparing for Annual Kilts for Kids fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s become one of the biggest fundraisers for the Ronald McDonald House and it all centers around kilts. For the past few weeks, teams have been raising money as part of the Annual Kilts for Kids fundraiser.

Kory Van Sickle, from Kory and the Fireflies, as well as Mark Fonder, the owner of the Barrel House, are one of the teams.

“We as kilters, we reach out to friends, family and employees, whoever we want to, to try to see if they will sponsor our team and then it’s a friendly competition between the teams,” Van Sickle said.

“You can jump on the website, the Ronald McDonald House. There’s five teams under there, of course we want you to donate to our team, but any of them would help. It all goes into the same place, to help the kids,” Barrel House owner Mark Fonder said.

The Kilts for Kids event will then be held on Thursday, October 21st from 6 to 10 p.m. at The District.

There will be a silent auction, cocktails and a comedian.