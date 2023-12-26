Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — Following a day of snow, wind and slush, snow removal crews are getting to work, reopening roads across KELOLAND.

Rapid City’s street team has been preparing for the arrival of this snow and working on a brining operation.

These drivers in Rapid City take their time to make sure roads get cleared in the right order and ask people to avoid parking on the street until crews have been by.

“We kind of prefer if we can have a little more open space. It definitely helps us out but it’s not a, you know, dire if you don’t we’re not going to be too upset about it. You have to park someplace and you have to drive around. We don’t get too uptight about it,” street maintenance supervisor Jeremy Cahill said.

If cars are parked on the road, the trucks make sure to get as much of the streets cleared as they can.

The street division team in Rapid City has been working all throughout the night, starting last night on Christmas day to get these streets cleared. They’ll hit the main lines first followed through to collection areas, and then they’ll hit up the residential.

Cahill says the roads are the easy part, but if issues line up with their vehicles it can cause delays.

“Our big worry is car/truck accidents. Because what happens is our operator will sometimes have to do on-going testing because of the federal laws and depending on how serious the truck is damaged, it can be months before we get a truck reviewed sometimes,” Cahill said.

Thankfully everything is working at 100% and the street division team has roads cleared for drivers.

The street department reminds drivers new to the snow to drive with caution and be prepared for longer drive times until conditions improve.