Team Rubicon returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of volunteers who KELOAND became familiar with during spring flooding is making a return trip to Sioux Falls for tornado cleanup.

Members of Team Rubicon, who helped with the community-wide sandbagging effort this spring, are bringing in trained chainsaw operators to clear debris in the city, starting Saturday.

“We’re expecting to last however long it takes to help with cleanup and help the local residents. We’ll probably be here 6 days through the remainder of the week.” Korey Schroeder with Team Rubicon said.

People who need help from Team Rubicon should call the HelpLine Center first, at 211.