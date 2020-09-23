Team of prosecutors to review Ravnsborg crash investigation findings

We’re getting a better idea of the role some prosecutors will play in the investigation review of the deadly crash involving South Dakota’s Attorney General.

Jason Ravnsborg says he thought he hit a deer with his car in Hyde County on the night of September 12th, but the next morning Joe Boever’s body was found at the scene.

Ultimately, it will be Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney Emily Sovell who makes the call if charges are filed or not, but other state’s attorneys will help in the process.

Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Crystal Johnson says the Hyde County deputy state’s attorney contacted her last week.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, when it’s completed, we’ll sit down, take a look at the evidence, and determine whether charges are appropriate and if charges are appropriate, what charges would fit,” Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Crystal Johnson said.

Those two won’t be the only ones involved.

Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore and Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo will also be a part of the team.

Johnson says it’s not unusual to seek input from other attorneys for complicated cases.

In fact it happens in her own office, but the difference is there are more than 20 full-time criminal prosecuting attorneys available.

“Hyde County is very different. They have a part-time state’s attorney and a part time deputy. When they have complicated cases they turn to the attorney general’s office. They don’t have that advantage here that they can turn to the attorney general’s office and so what she’s doing or what she’s asking for is something that we do everyday here in Minnehaha County,” Johnson said.

Johnson says she doesn’t know when the investigation findings will be available to the team.

“I can say from experience of having to do serious accidents like that here in Minnehaha County there are times it takes quite a bit of time. To do a proper accident reconstruction, to get a complete autopsy report, all of that can take quite some time and I wouldn’t be surprised if it takes a month or so,” Johnson said.

KELOLAND News reached out to the Department of Public Safety for an investigation update. We’re told information is still being gathered.