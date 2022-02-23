HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — It’s National FFA Week and Harrisburg High School students are celebrating by giving back to the community.

Harrisburg FFA members spent Tuesday at South Middle School giving students a look at the Career Development Events offered through the program.

Danesa Willson has been pushing to get an agricultural education program into the Harrisburg Middle Schools for years. On Tuesday, Willson and the other FFA members got one step closer by bringing a mock Career Development Events experience to middle school students.

“Having them come out here and see what we actually do can help grow our potential of getting classes in the middle school as well,” said Danesa Willson, Harrisburg FFA President.

“We are hoping that they have fun, because FFA has always been a fun activity to do and just a great experience for kids to get involved with,” said Karlee Buzug, Harrisburg FFA Vice President.

Career Development Events are competitions that teach FFA members about possible careers. Middle schoolers got to see ag mechanics, dairy products, food science and vet science CDEs.

“It’s really an extension of the classroom. It helps them to learn more their chosen interests that they have in the classroom and usually these contests extend what they learn in the classroom in a previous semester,” said Josh Christiansen, Ag teacher and assistant FFA advisor

They also hope that through this hands on experience, students want to join FFA when they get to high school.

“Throughout the year we’ve come in with students, some of our officers and some of our other members have done lessons with the students, with the 7th and 8th graders about specific ag things and trying to recruit them but trying to teach them that there’s opportunities that are beyond what they are used to in middle school,” said Christiansen.

“I hope that they can join agriculture classes as well as FFA in their high school career,” said Willson.

Some other events the Harrisburg FFA chapter is doing this week include delivering treats to businesses to thank them for supporting the program, baking treats for high school teachers and they hope to visit an elementary school to teach students about soil.