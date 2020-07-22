Teaching Native American traditions during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The COVID-19 pandemic is taking its toll on cultural traditions. For South Dakota Urban Indian Health they’re still finding a way to connect.

Anne-Marie Chante DeMarrias is a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. She moved to Sioux Falls from Rapid City in 2015 to peruse an education. In that process she was determined that her two daughters wouldn’t lose one that is a lot closer to home.

Cultural Keeper for SD Urban Indian Health Theresa Henry reading ‘Tasunka.’

At first glance, this may seem like just a colorful storybook, but to Anne-Marie Chante DeMarrias and her daughters, there’s so much more than what’s just on the page.

“I want them to know who they are. I want them to know they’re part of a beautiful culture and heritage,” DeMarrias said.

DeMarrias and her daughters Saphira and Thasina Marie.

Growing up, DeMarrias says gathering and sharing stories is a significant tradition in Native American culture.

“We would all gather and learn different morals and different values for life,” DeMarrias said.

She is a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. She moved to Sioux Falls in 2015 to attend college.

“We’re not living on the reservation right now, so I feel that it’s very important to keep my kids in touch with who they are,” DeMarrias said.

“When we hear these stories it makes us… happy… and it makes us feel at home… because we don’t have a lot of relatives around,”DeMarrias’ Daughter Saphira said.

Through South Dakota Urban Indian Health, she’s been able to create those connections. But since the pandemic began, Cultural Keeper Theresa Henry has had to pivot certain traditions to an online format.

The books that I read always pertain to the culture,” Henry said.

Henry reads a new book on Facebook live once a week. The stories focus on teaching lessons, traditions, and values of the many different tribal cultures.

“We want to continue to teach resiliency to our people. We want to teach them how to live a healthy, positive, happy life without being fearful of things,” Henry said.

“When I get to hear the stories, it makes me feel happy and warm inside when I’m with my family… and my own culture,” Saphira said.

And one day, be the ones to share what they’ve learned with the next generation.

“Generosity is one of our values. And, when you can get to my age and still be able to give and to share things with the people so that it will help them, that is a big deal,” Henry said.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health will soon be focusing its efforts on virtual language programs. If you’d like to keep up with or watch previous stories, you can visit their Facebook page.