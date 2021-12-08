Teachers to benefit from Stampede’s ‘Dash for Cash’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ten local teachers have the opportunity to walk away from this Saturday’s Stampede game with pockets full of money.

The Herd is hosting its inaugural “Dash for Cash”. During the first intermission, the teachers will scramble to collect cash. Whatever they’re able to grab will be used to fund classroom projects or improvements.

“Ten area schools are going to be joining us and individual teachers that are going to come to the game on Saturday night. We are going to have 5,000, $1 bills spread out all throughout center ice and they’re going to have an opportunity to grab as much cash as they can,” Stampede President Jim Olander said.

The teachers are also selling tickets to Saturday’s game. For every ticket they sell, $5 will be donated to their school.